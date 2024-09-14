Randeep Hooda, wife Lin Laishram skip VIP access for Lalbaugcha Raja, video goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Randeep and Lin tied the knot in November last year.

Randeep Hooda, one of the most versatile actors of the current generation, is known not only for his acting skills and dedication towards his work but also for his simplicity. On Friday, the actor was spotted visiting Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal with his wife Lin Laishram. What caught everyone's attention was that Randeep instead of choosing the VIP access, opted to stand in line with the general public and this gesture of the actor is winning hearts on the internet.

A video of Randeep and his wife patiently waiting for their turn is doing rounds on social media with netizens praising his humility and gesture. Another reason for the video trending on the internet is due to the ongoing conversation around the VIP treatment for a few people at religious sites with those common devotees who wait for hours for their turn.

Check out the viral video:

Randeep Hooda's low-key wedding

Randeep announced his wedding with Lin last year in November. The duo tied the knot in Imphal on November 29, followed by a reception in Mumbai. Several videos and pictures of the couple's wedding trended on social media for their traditional outfits.

Randeep and Lin jointly shared their wedding announcement on Instagram and wrote, ''A date with Destiny. 29.11.2023. Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri Warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessings of our families and friends. We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th of November 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessings and love from this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful. In love and light, Lin and Randeep.''

