Love and War: Sanjay Leela Bhansali locks new release date for Ranbir, Alia and Vicky Kaushal-starrer

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming directorial Love And War has locked a new release date. The film, which stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles, will now be out in cinemas on March 20, 2026. Earlier, it was scheduled to hit cinemas on Christmas 2025. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram handle and announced the news to the fans.

''RANBIR KAPOOR - ALIA BHATT - VICKY KAUSHAL: SANJAY LEELA BHANSALI FINALISES RELEASE DATE... 20 March 2026 is the release date of #SanjayLeelaBhansali's next film, titled #LoveAndWar... Stars #RanbirKapoor, #AliaBhatt and #VickyKaushal,'' he wrote in the caption.

Love and War will be the first collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after the actor's 2007 debut Saawariya. While Vicky Kaushal has never worked with the filmmaker, Alia Bhatt teamed up with Bhansali in the 2022 drama Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film was officially announced in January 2024. The original announcement on Instagram read, "We Bring You Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Epic Saga Love and War. See You At The Movies Christmas 2025." It came with the signatures of the lead trio, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. Love and War is expected to go on floors in the coming months.

Other projects of the trio

Apart from Love And War, these three stars have several other big films in the pipeline. After the success of Animal, Ranbir Kapoor is currently busy with Ramayana wherein he will play Lord Ram. Alia Bhatt is all geared up for his co-produced film, Jigra, which is slated to release later this month.

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal last featured in Bad Newz alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. His next release is Chhaava wherein he is portraying Maratha Chhatrapati Sambhaji. The film will release in cinemas in December this year.

