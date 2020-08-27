Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEPHOODA Randeep Hooda undergoes surgery, hospital says actor is doing okay

The year 2020 hasn't proved to be a great year for Bollywood and TV industry. Many celebrities lost their lives due to diseases including cancer, age-related problems, COVID19 and many others died by suicide. On Wednesday, reports of actor Randeep Hooda getting hospitalized left the fans worried. The actor was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital as he had to undergo a surgery. Now, the reports claim that he is doing okay.

According to a TOI report, the actor was accompanied by his father to the hospital where he underwent the surgery. The report further states that the hospital has revealed that Randeep is doing okay and "and there is nothing to worry about." A few photographers also clicked the actor outside the hospital on Wednesday night. Also, Randeep tested for COVID19 according to the safety norms. His reports were negative.

A hospital source was quoted saying, "Randeep was admitted in the morning. He underwent a couple of tests, including the Covid-19 test. He tested negative for the latter, which is why they could go ahead with the surgery. It’s best if the family talks about the nature of the pain and subsequent surgery."

Randeep's friend was quoted as saying, "Randeep complained of acute pain on Tuesday night, and since he wasn’t feeling better, he left for the hospital yesterday morning. He underwent surgery today and has been kept under observation. Randeep had informed his team on Tuesday that he would need the next two days for himself. However, he didn’t divulge any details. His father, who is a doctor, is with him at the hospital, and he is the best person to talk about Randeep’s health. They will talk about once they have all reports. Randeep doesn’t want people to speculate."

Randeep Hooda was last seen in the Netflix film Extraction which also starred Chris Hemsworth. Directed by sam Harfrave, te film earned much praise from the viewers.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage