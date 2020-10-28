Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEPHOODA Randeep Hooda undergoes COVID-19 test ahead of 'Unfair and Lovely' shoot

Actor Randeep Hooda underwent a COVID-19 test before beginning shooting for his upcoming project 'Unfair and Lovely' post lockdown. The 44-year-old actor took to his Instagram handle on Wednesday to share a photo of himself. The post was captioned, ''Precaution is better than cure. Going to shoot so got Corona tested! Hope it all goes well#UnfairAndLovely #covid_19''.

This month film company Sony Pictures Film India is all set to team up with Hooda and actor Ileana D'Cruz for film 'Unfair and Lovely.' Both Hooda and D'Cruz announced the film on their Instagram accounts by sharing a picture each of themselves and explaining about how the film will focus on the beauty standards based on skin colour.

The film will be helmed by Balwinder Singh, the director of 'Saand Ki Aankh,' and 'Mubarakan'. Set in Haryana, the film chronicles the story of a dusky woman tamed by prejudices and biases held by the Indian society against dark skin.

D'Cruz, who will be seen in the titular role of Lovely, said playing the character will be a unique experience.

"What I love about the film is that its narrative isn't preachy; it's a funny story that will leave viewers smiling and laughing. The team at Sony Pictures Films India and Balwinder Singh Janjua have made sure this subject is treated with a lot of sensitivity however keeping it as humorous as possible," she said.

Known for dramas like "Highway" and "Sarbjit", Hooda said he is excited to explore the comedy genre with this project. "I think making people laugh is not easy. I got hooked on to this story from the first narration itself and can't wait to get started on this one," he added.

