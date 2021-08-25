Randeep Hooda is all praise for Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANDEEP HOODA Randeep Hooda, Neeraj Chopra

After winning the hearts of everyone and taking the nation to the world stage, Olympian Neeraj Chopra named actor Randeep Hooda as his favourite actor. Neeraj became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. After making history at the International event, the Javelin Throw champion has finally got a chance to meet his favourite actor. Actor Randeep was also very happy after meeting the Tokyo Olympics gold medalist. On Wednesday, the actor took to Instagram and shared a picture with Neeraj.

"Where does one go from the top? Very few face this question and even fewer have the answers. Upon meeting you, I deeply feel that you do brother @Neeraj_chopra1," he captioned the image.

Neeraj has been vocal about the actor's work and Hooda's 'Laal Rang' is one of his favourite films. Neeraj Chopra feels that whenever a film is made on the silver screen, Randeep Hooda would be the best choice for his character. So, Neeraj invited Randeep to the Army Sports Institute and the actor took some time out from his busy schedule to meet and greet the nation's pride. Apart from Neeraj, Randeep also met other Olympians.

for the unversed, Neeraj managed to secure India's first gold medal in athletics in the javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Talking about Randeep Hooda, the actor will soon be seen in Jio's series 'Inspector Avinash' and Sony Pictures' 'Unfair and Lovely'. Ileana D'Cruz will be seen with him in this series.