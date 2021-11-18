Follow us on Image Source : TARAN ADARSH Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor-starrer film to release on Republic Day 2023

Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor’s untitled film is set to be released on January 26, 2023, the makers announced Thursday. The film is directed and produced by Luv Ranjan, best known for the “Pyaar Ka Punchnama” franchise and “Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety”. Luv Films, the banner behind the movie, shared an update about the release on Twitter. The film also stars Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. As per reports, they will play Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen parents.

"Luv Ranjan’s untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor to release in cinemas on Republic Day, 26th January, 2023! Produced by @luv_ranjan & @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar. Also starring #DimpleKapadia & @BoneyKapoor,” the post read.

The currently untitled film, which was announced in 2019, marks the first collaboration of Ranjan, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. Earlier, the makers had announced that the movie will release during Holi 2022.

Besides this film, Ranbir Kapoor has Karan Malhotra's 'Shamshera' and fantasy-adventure “Brahmastra”, directed by Ayan Mukerji, awaiting release. He will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt in 'Brahmastra.' The actor also has 'Animal' lined up.

Whereas, Shraddha will be next seen in projects like 'Chaalbaaz In London', which will be a reboot of the 1989 rom-com classic 'Chaalbaaz' directed by Pankaj Parashar, who helmed the original flick starring late legendary star Sridevi. She has reportedly signed a three-film franchise based on the TV series 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi.