Ranbir Kapoor says 'my girlfriend Alia is overachiever,' confirms wedding with Alia Bhatt

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor has finally come out in the open about his relationship with actress Alia Bhatt. The duo has been rumoured to be dating for a while now but never accepted the same in public. The love bloomed between them when they came together for Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film Brahmastra. It was also said that the duo was planning to get married this year but the COVID19 pandemic spoiled their plans. Now, Ranbir has confirmed that he will be 'sealing' the deal soon with Alia Bhatt.

During a recent interview with Rajeev Masand, Ranbir Kapoor opened up about how he spent his time in the lockdown. he revealed that while he watched 2-3 films in a day, his 'girlfriend Alia' took many online classes. He said, "My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially, we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day."

About his marriage plans, Ranbir revealed that if it wasn't for the pandemic, he would have taken the plunge. He said, "I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life."

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Brahmastra also starring Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The film also has a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan who will be seen as a scientist. In the film, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen as Shiva while Alia Bhatt plays his love interest Isha who supports him in his quest for the all-powerful Brahmastra. The film is scheduled to release on 4th December this year.

Ranbir also has Karan Malhotra's Shamshera coming up, with Vaani Kapoor.