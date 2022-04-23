Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna are a sight to behold in leaked video from Animal sets | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INSTANTBOLLYWOOD Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna are currently in Manali shooting for the Sandeep Vanga Reddy film, Animal

Bollywood's superstar Ranbir Kapoor and national crush of India Rashmika Mandanna are coming together for crime-drama Animal. The shooting for the first schedule of the film kickstarted yesterday amid the snow-capped mountains of Manali, Himachal Pradesh. Recently, a video from the shoot location has been going viral on social media platforms. In the video, Rashmika and Ranbir can be seen wearing ethnic outfits. Rashmika looked like a dream in a cream coloured saree with a red border, while Ranbir absolutely dapper in a white kurta. They can be seen standing by the roadside as they were engrossed in some discussion with the team.

On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the update about the film. He posted a picture, in which one of the members of the film is seen holding a clapperboard."RANBIR KAPOOR - SANDEEP REDDY VANGA: 'ANIMAL' SHOOT STARTS TODAY... #RanbirKapoor and director #SandeepReddyVanga's [#ArjunReddy, #KabirSingh] first collaboration #Animal commenced shoot today in #Manali," Taran tweeted.

Titled 'Animal', the crime drama will be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of 'Kabir Singh', 'Arjun Reddy' fame. Previously, Parineeti Chopra was the first choice for the role being played by Rashmika now.

Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor are also a part of the project, which is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. Ranbir Kapoor is likely to play an intense and dark character in Animal. In the announcement video of the film, the actor talked about his character’s tough relationship with his father, which ended in gunshots. The movie is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2023.