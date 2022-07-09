Ranbir Kapoor on embracing fatherhood: Grateful, excited, nervous and terrified

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@GOLDENCRANLIA Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now expecting parents. Last month, the actress announced pregnancy with a picture of her laying on a hospital bed and Ranbir sitting by her side. While the duo is busy with their professional commitments, Ranbir talked about being a father, soon. From being 'excited' to 'terrified', the actor says he is feeling a gamut of emotions as he awaits the birth of his first child.

Kapoor said while he finds it difficult to express his feelings, he is looking forward to this new phase in his life. "I am feeling grateful, excited, nervous and terrified. Because I have so many expectations of myself and of this relationship and what I want from it and what I want to give. These are the only adjectives I can use," Kapoor told PTI.

But having a baby won't change the course of his career, said the actor best known for films like "Rocket Singh, "Wake Up Sid", "Rockstar", “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani” and "Ae Dil “Hai Mushkil”. ALSO READ: Koffee with Karan 7: Alia Bhatt reveals being friends with Ranbir Kapoor's exes, says 'I love...

Kapoor, 39, said throughout his 15-year-long career he has always been conscious about his movie choices and believes there is nothing in his filmography that he will be ashamed of while showing to his child.

"I am always conscious because I know society gets impacted by it. I will not do anything to belittle anyone or anybody for the sake of entertainment. That's my personality. I don't regret or (feel) ashamed of any film that I have done. I don’t think there is any film that I would like to shield them (children) from. I believe failures are as important as successes. I would like to hear from them say that ‘Papa, that was such a bad film’ and probably laugh with them or ‘Papa that was so much fun’ and feel very happy about it," he added.

Kapoor is currently looking forward to the release of his period film "Shamshera", directed by Karan Malhotra. The Yash Raj Films project features the actor in the dual role of father and son.

Actor Vaani Kapoor is playing the female lead with Sanjay Dutt essaying the role of the antagonist. "Shamshera" will hit the theatres on July 22.