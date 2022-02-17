Ranbir Kapoor is fed up of girlfriend Alia Bhatt speaking like Gangubai at home. SLB reveals

Thursday, February 17, 2022
     
Helmed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai". The actress plays one of the most powerful madams from Mumbai’s red-light area during the 1960s in the film. But Ranbir Kapoor has a complaint.

New Delhi Published on: February 17, 2022 12:41 IST
  • Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi is presented at Berlin International Film Festival
  • Alia starrer is based on a chapter of Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai
  • Gangubai Kathiawadi will release in theatres on February 25

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt gave Ranbir Kapoor the 'best boyfriend ever' tag after he proved that he is his ladylove's biggest cheerleader. But, it seems, he isn't anymore! Recently, during a press conference at Berlin International Film Festival, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali revealed Ranbir is fed up of Alia's Gangubai Kathiawadi obsession. The director said that the 'Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani' actor complained 'Alia talks like Gangubai at home'. For the unversed, Alia Bhatt plays one of the most powerful madams from Mumbai’s red-light area Kamathipura during the 1960s in the film. 

Talking about her performance in the film, Sanjay Leela Bhansali praised Alia's dedication and said "I think she's become more Gangubai than Alia in real life. Her boyfriend complains about her speak like Gangubai at home. It's just completely becoming one with the character."

Gangubai Kathiawadi special for Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Speaking about the film's selection at Berlin Film Festival, he revealed, "The story of Gangubai Kathiawadi has been very close to my heart and me and my team have given it all to make this dream possible. We take pride and honour in showcasing our film at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival."

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt, who is in Berlin, shared her look of the day at the Berlinale Special Galas. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress dropped pictures in which she looks drop-dead gorgeous, dressed in a white power suit, teamed with a flowy matching lower. Take a look:

Meanwhile, helmed by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the upcoming period movie is adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi’s book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai". Gangubai Kathiawadi is produced by Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, and Seema Pahwa. The movie has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic that hit India in March 2020. Now, It is set to release theatrically on February 25.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt calls Ranbir Kapoor 'best boyfriend' as actor recreated Gangubai Kathiawadi namaste pose

 

