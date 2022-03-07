Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/RIDDHIMAKAPOORSAHNI Ranbir Kapoor is all smiles as he dines with mom Neetu, sister Riddhima in family picture

Despite the fact that Ranbir Kapoor is not on social media but every now and then his photos and videos make their way to his fans. On Sunday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a new picture of the actor on her Instagram handle, in which he can be seen enjoying an intimate family dinner with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima. Ranbir looked dashing in a printed shirt and his bearded look. On the other hand, Neetu wore a black shrug with a white T-shirt and Riddhima donned a simple, elegant outfit.

Riddhima captioned the post, "Love & only love."

Talking about Ranbir's upcoming projects, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's' Brahmastra' in which he will be sharing the screen space with ladylove Alia Bhatt for the first time. The movie will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy.

The film will release on September 9, 2022.

Apart from this, he will also feature in Luv Ranjan's untitled film also starring Shraddha Kapoor. The movie will release on Holi, 2023. The official Twitter account of Luv Films posted the update. "Luv Ranjan's untitled next featuring #RanbirKapoor and @ShraddhaKapoor will release in cinemas on Holi, March 8, 2023! Produced by @luv_ranjan and @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar and #BhushanKumar @LuvFilms @TSeries," the tweet read.

The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and producer Boney Kapoor, who will reportedly play Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen parents.