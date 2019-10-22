Tuesday, October 22, 2019
     
Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone to start filming their next from February 2020: Reports

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be collaborating after five years.

India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 22, 2019 14:23 IST
Representative News Image

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone 

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have given dates for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy. The stars will start shooting from next year February as per TOI. It is Ranbir and Deepika's fourth film together after Bachna Ae Haseeno, Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Though there is no confirmation from either side, rumour mills are abuzz about this much-awaited project. Ajay Devgn, who was supposed to be a part of this rom-com quit the film. Earlier, rumours were also rife about Deepika quitting the project due to #MeToo allegations against Luv Ranjan.

The ex-flames are collaborating after five years of their last release Tamasha. The duo who started seeing each other while shooting for Bachna Ae Haseeno dated for two years before parting their ways. However, even after their breakup, the duo gave us memorable movies such as Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Imtiaz Ali's Tamasha.

India Tv - A screengrab from movie Tamasha

A screengrab from movie Tamasha

Even after parting ways, the two have maintained cordial professional relationship. When everyone thought that the two would never face each other, the actors left their fans amazed with their crackling chemistry in Tamasha. They even featured in a TV commercial and set the ramp on fire together.

On a related note, Deepika is currently juggling between her dual roles of producer and actor. She has completed the shooting of Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak and Kabir Khan's '83. She will be sharing screen space with her husband Ranveer Singh for the first time post marriage in '83. While Ranveer is essaying the role of ace cricketer Kapil Dev, Deepika will be seen as his wife Romi Dev.

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh steal the show at ’83 wrap up bash

Meanwhile, Ranbir is also busy with Brahmastra and YRF's Shamshera. Recently, his first look from the movie was leaked in which he was seen in heavy bearded look.

