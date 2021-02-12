Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun, Karisma and others gather at late Rajiv Kapoor’s residence | PICS

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun, Karisma and others gather at late Rajiv Kapoor’s residence

Friends, family members and close ones of late actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor gathered at his residence on Friday to remember him. The younger brother of Rishi Kapoor and Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor took his last breath on Tuesday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 58 and was not keeping well. The veteran actor was taken to Inlaks General Hospital where he was declared dead. Today, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa Malhotra, and others were spotted at Rajiv’s residence in Chembur.

Today (February 12) marks the fourth day of Rajiv's death and on Wednesday, Rajiv's niece Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed that there will be no 'Chautha' for her uncle amid coronavirus pandemic. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, "Due to the current pandemic circumstances, there will not be a chautha held for late Mr. Rajiv Kapoor for safety reasons. The entire Kapoor family is a part of your grief too."

Now, Late actor's family members gathered to remember him.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Neetu Kapoor at late actor Rajiv Kapoor's residence.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Friends, family members and close ones of late actor-filmmaker Rajiv Kapoor gathered at his residence to remember him.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Riddhima Kapoor Sahni spotted at Rajiv Kapoor's residence

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Armaan Jain arrives at Rajiv Kapoor residence

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Late actor Rajiv Kapoor's family members gathered to remember him.

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Boman Irani at Rajiv Kapoor's residence

Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest among three brothers and two sisters - Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain, died in the afternoon. Born on 25 August 1962, the actor made his Bollywood debut in 1983 with the film 'Ek Jaan Hain Hum.' The news came as a big jolt for the Kapoor family who had earlier lost Rishi and Ritu Nanda last year.

"He passed away about 1.30 pm due to heart attack," heartbroken actor Randhir Kapoor told PTI earlier in the day. As soon as the news broke out, the Bollywood fraternity including his sister-in-law Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Boney Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Madhuri Dixit and others paid tributes.

Meanwhile, Rajiv Kapoor was cremated in Chembur, a suburb in eastern Mumbai. Randhir Kapoor and nephew, actor Ranbir Kapoor led the funeral procession.