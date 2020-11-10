Rana Daggubati launches his YouTube channel called South Bay: Very exciting time to be content producer

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANADAGGUBATI Rana Daggubati launches his YouTube channel called South Bay

Baahubali superstar Rana Daggubati has announced the launch of his YouTube channel called South Bay. The actor has been entertaining the viewer with his spectacular performances and fun content through social media and now he is all set to take over YouTube. In a press release, the details about the actor's new venture revealed that South Bay will host "varied mix of content, right from live chats, snackable short forms, news, music, animation, fiction & non-fiction."

Taking to Instagram, Rana on Monday shared multiple posts giving a sneak peek into what viewers can expect from his YouTube channel. The shows will have personalities from across the globe conversing on life post the pandemic. South Bay includes two special shows called Coming Back to Life with Lakshmi Manchu and Secret Box with Shruti Haasan. One of his posts read, "YRU??? Just a mad show that’s all!? Full series soon @southbay.live." Another post read, "Here’s our group photo from #Whyareyou??"

Talking about South Bay, Rana Dagubbati said in a statement, "This is a very exciting time to be a content producer, to innovate, experiment and just create. Audiences are now more receptive, allowing creators to go beyond the threshold and bring exciting, fresh, never seen before content. South Bay is just a step towards that vision. We have collaborated with talented, vibrant creators and have given them a mainstream platform. With South Bay, we want to build a cohesive community and interactive experiences for our audiences."

The actor will launch his digital platform South Bay on November 15. There will also be a chat show hosted by Rana, titled "Why Are You?". For music enthusiasts, there is "Sublime Collective", which will put the spotlight on independent artistes across the country.

