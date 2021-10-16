Ram Setu: Akshay Kumar's hairstyle in Jacqueline Fernandez's new post sends fans into a tizzy

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JACQUELINE FERNANDEZ Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez

It was only recently that Akshay Kumar had wrapped the shoot of his upcoming film Raksha Bandhan and the actor has already headed for his next project. Akshay is all set to shoot for Ram Setu with Jacqueline Fernandez. The actress shared an update about returning to the shoot by posting an on-location photo. In the candid photo, Akshay and Jacqueline can be seen standing with their backs towards the camera as the actor points at the beautiful greens hills ahead of them. "Feels great to be back on sets with team Ram Setu in my fav Ooty! Nature at its best @akshaykumar #RamSetu," Jacqueline wrote while sharing the photo on her Instagram account.

While fans are exciting about the film, Akshay's hairstyle has sent them into a tizzy. Sporting long curly hair in the picture, fans are wondering about Akshay Kumar's look for Ram Setu. "Are those curls?" "Is he really Akshay," "Can't wait for it," are some of the comments on Jacqueline's post. Fans also complimented the actress and her style. "I like your style," wrote a user while another said, "you look gorgeous."

Akshay Kumar had shared his first look from the film "Ram Setu" earlier. Calling it "one of the most special films", Akshay had revealed he is playing an archaeologist in the film. The actor sports a long hairdo and glasses. He had also asked fans for their opinion on his look.

"The journey of making one of the most special films for me begins today. #RamSetu shooting begins! Playing an archaeologist in the film. Would love to hear your thoughts on the look? It always matters to me," he had written in a note.

"Ram Setu" is directed by Abhishek Sharma. Besides Jacqueline and Akshay Kumar, the film also stars Nushrratt Bharuccha. The mahurat shot of the film took place in Ayodhya earlier this year. A major portion of the film will be shot in Mumbai.