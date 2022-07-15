Ram Charan’s wife Upasana asks people to stop talking about her ties with husband; here's why

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UPASANA Ram Charan with wife Upasana

Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela is once again making headlines after a video of her recent conversation with Sadhguru related to having kids surfaced online where she expressed her reservations about having children. She revealed her thought process and how others react to it. Sadhguru also spoke about it. She said, "I have been very happily married for 10 years now. I love my life, I love my family but why do people find it their duty to question my RRR." She went on to explain what she meant by RRR as she said, "RRR is my relationship, my ability to reproduce, and my role in my life. There are so many women like me who would want an answer to this."

However, some people have entirely misinterpreted the context of Upasana's comments. Upasana in a response to a report expressed her dissatisfaction with them, claiming that they misconstrued her remarks about Ram Charan and her not having kids.

It is assumed that Upasana chose not to have children due to population control concerns. One Instagram post shared the same report, adding that Ram Charan is also opposed to having children because it would distract him from his aim of entertaining fans through films.

However, Upasana clarified the situation. She captioned a screenshot of the reports on her Instagram account, "Omg, this is not true. Please view the entire video and read my copy."

Ram Charan and Upasana have been married for ten years and have separate life goals. Despite the fact that it was their personal matter, the media repeatedly questioned the couple about having children. Upasana has spoken out on multiple occasions about this. She was always clear that she would have children only when they, as a couple were ready.

