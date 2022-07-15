Adipurush Latest Update: Om Raut teases Prabhas fans, says 'It's almost time'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Adipurush Latest Update: Om Raut teases Prabhas fans

Adipurush Latest Update: 'Baahubali' fame Prabhas will be next seen in the much-hyped mythological 3-D movie 'Adipurush'. Om Raut, the director of 'Adipurush', has now come up with an interesting update regarding the movie.

On Thursday, the 'Tanhaji' director took to social media to announce an update on his much-anticipated movie 'Adipurush'.

"One thing that I always wanted to do for all our #Adipurush fans. It's almost time. Can't wait for 12th January 2023. #Adipurush #IMAX #LosAngeles #3D," Raut wrote, as he shared a picture of himself at the IMAX, Los Angeles.

Raut's tweet implies that the film may be released in IMAX format, as he has been working hard to provide the finest experience possible to those who see 'Adipurush' in theatres. The film's crew should be able to provide an official confirmation very shortly.

Earlier, Prabhas was sighted at director Om Raut's Bandra apartment last month when the filmmaker hosted a gala party. In black jeans and a maroon top, Prabhas looked dapper and sought to have worked out a new look. He also looked slimmer after losing some weight.

These videos and pictures featuring Prabhas and Om Raut, have gone viral on social media.

The epic Ramayan is the inspiration for 'Adipurush', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

Produced by T-series and Retrophiles, 'Adipurush will release on January 12, 2023.