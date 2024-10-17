Rakul Preet Singh gives health update after suffering major back injuries during workout, says 'lesson learnt'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM On the work front, Rakul will next be seen in De De Pyaar De 2.

Rakul Preet Singh, who recently suffered a major back injury during a workout, shared her health update with fans on Instagram. A video of the actress had earlier gone viral on social media wherein she can be seen doing an 80-kilogram deadlift without wearing a belt. In the video shared by Rakul on her Instagram handle in the Stories section, the actress can be heard saying, ''Hi, my lovely people. Well, here is a little health update. I did something very stupid. I did not listen to my body. I had a spasm, kept pushing it and it turned into a major injury. I have been on the bed for the last six days. I think it will take another week or say for me to fully recover. I really hope I recover faster than that because it is not easy for me to give in and rest.''

''But, it is a lesson learnt that please listen to your body when it gives you signals. Don't try to push. I thought that my mind was stronger than my body. It doesn't always work like that. Thank you so much for all your wishes, especially the people who misses me. I will bounce back stronger,'' she added.

Her team previously shared how she suffered the injury and stated, ''Rakul has been on bed rest since the last few days and the situation has been quite scary. It all started on the morning of 5th October, when Rakul was doing her workout. She did an 80 kg dead lift without wearing a belt, which resulted in a spasm on her back. Despite this, she continued to shoot for De De Pyaar De 2 taking a muscle relaxant in order to fulfill her commitment, for 2 consecutive days.''

Meanwhile, De De Pyaar De 2 is directed by Anshul Sharma and is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films. It is scheduled to hit the big screens on May 1, 2025.