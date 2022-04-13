Rakhi Sawant receives BMW X1 worth Rs 43 lakh as gift months after she said she can’t afford one

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAKHI SAWANT Rakhi Sawant gets BMW X1

Highlights Rakhi Sawant now owns a BMW X1 worth Rs 43 lakh

Rakhi Sawant is now a proud owner of a BMW X1! The Bigg Boss fame took to her Instagram and revealed the news of owning a hot red new BMW X1 car worth 43 lacs. The swanky car was gifted to her by one of her closest friends, Shelly Lather. Rakhi shared the entire look of her car in the video she posted, along with Adil Khan Durrani and Lather. Also, the drama queen dropped a clip of driving the car. Her post comes after Rakhi claimed that she cannot afford expensive cars like other actors.

A few months back, paps had spotted Rakhi at a luxury car showroom. However, back then she had said that she couldn’t afford to buy a car worth Lakhs. But it is not the same anymore!

Sharing the video, Rakhi wrote: My new car gifted by my sweet heart @shellylather and raj bhaiya .. I will always have love and respect for you guys. @adil__khandurrani thanks. Soon, many of her friends and fans congratulated Rakhi. Kashmera Shah, Afsana Khan and others showered love on the former Bigg Boss star.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan, Jr NTR's warm response to Rakhi Sawant wins hearts while Karan Johar ignores her at RRR bash

Meanwhile, the actress recently attended RRR's success party in Mumbai. She interacted with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and also asked them to dance with her on 'Naatu Naatu' song. "Will you please do 'Naatu Naatu' step with me?", Rakhi had requested Ram Charan.

Naagin 6: Rashami Desai to enter show as Tejasswi Prakash's rival. Rakhi Sawant drops EPIC comment

As Ram Charan was among a huge crowd, he politely said that he could not dance. Jr NTR, who was surrounded by hundreds of people, had also posed for a selfie video with Rakhi Sawant, as she is seen congratulating him for 'RRR'. This humble gesture by the biggest south Indian stars has caught much attention, as social media comments pour in. Rakhi had also posted a photo where she is seen posing with Karan Johar and Ayaan Mukerji.