Rakhi Sawant accuses ex-husband Adil Khan of allegedly planning to kill her from jail | VIDEO

Bollywood's controversy queen Rakhi Sawant has accused her jailed ex-husband Adil Khan Durrani of conspiracy to kill her. The actress is known for creating drama and going viral on the internet with her quirky antics. Last year, she claimed that Adil cheated on her and allegedly stole money from her, and now, she has accused him of planning to get her killed.

Rakhi Sawant has released a video alleging that her ex-husband Adil Khan, who is currently in jail, is plotting to kill her from inside the prison. To avoid this conspiracy of Adil, Rakhi Sawant is seen reciting a verse of the Quran in the viral video.

As of now, how true this allegation of Rakhi Sawant is or how false, it will be known only after investigation. Rakhi Sawant had also accused the Bishnoi gang of sending threatening emails to her a few months ago.

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant alleged that her husband Adil Khan's family told her that she is a Hindu and hence they can't accept her into the family. Speaking to reporters outside a court in Mysuru, the drama queen broke down and said, "He (Adil) is married to me. I want justice. Today morning I spoke to his father. He told me that they can't accept me because I am a Hindu. After I told him that I have now accepted Islam and that his son is married to me, he stopped taking my calls. Adil is always threatening me with 'talaq'."

She added, "I don't want to give him divorce. I am his wife. His father spoke very rudely to me. I don't know anyone in Mysuru, but I want justice. I have accepted Islam. I have all the documents of my marriage. Where should I go now? What should I do?"

(With inputs from Govind Thakur)

