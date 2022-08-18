Raju Srivastava stable, wife Shikha Srivastava shares his health update and calls him 'fighter'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Raju Srivastava health update

Raju Srivastava's condition is stable as he continues to be on life support while battling for his life at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi. Raju's wife, Shikha Srivastava shared an update about her husband's health on Thursday evening. Shikha said, " Raju Ji is a "fighter and will come back to be amongst all of us." The 58-year-old comedian collapsed in a gym in New Delhi after suffering a heart attack on August 10. He was admitted to the hospital and underwent an angioplasty the same day. Raju has been on a ventilator since then.

Shikha said her husband is “stable” and the doctors are treating him well. "He is stable. Doctors are treating him well. Raju ji is a fighter and he will come back to be amongst all of us. We need your prayers and wishes," Shikha told PTI.

Shikha requested the media and the fans to not spread rumours as it affects the family’s "morale." “My sincere request is kindly do not spread rumours. It affects our morale. We do not want negative energy, we need positivity. Please pray for his speedy recovery and he will be back soon. Doctors are giving their best and Raju ji is supporting them, He is fighting. So, kindly do not spread negativity," she added.

Earlier in the day, sources said, Srivastava was critical and had suffered brain damage. "He continues to be on life support and his health condition is critical. He has suffered brain damage. He has not yet gained consciousness," a source told PTI.

Shekhar Suman also shared a couple of tweets about Raju Srivastava's deteriorating health and asked the fans to pray for the comedian's speedy recovery.

A couple of days ago, Raju Srivastava's health saw a slight improvement. However, he continued to remain in the ICU on life support.

Raju Srivastava's career

A familiar face in the entertainment industry since the 1980s, Raju catapulted to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He has featured in Hindi films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, the remake of Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He is also the chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh.

Also read: Hera Pheri producer Mushtaq Nadiadwala claims wife illegally kept kids in Pakistan; details inside

-with PTI inputs

Latest Entertainment News