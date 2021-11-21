Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa's pyjama, pool party: Farah Khan arrives in nighty, leaves with hangover

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Rajkummar Rao-Patrlekhaa's pyjama, pool party

If viral pictures are to go by, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Paul hosted one of the most fun wedding parties for their friends. Pictures of the pool and pyjama party hosted by the much-in-love newlyweds of B-town are doing rounds on the internet. In the photos, the couple can be seen having fun with their friends as they celebrate their union. Filmmaker Farah Khan took to her verified Instagram handle and shared a picture from the party with a quirky caption. "Only wedding where I could wear my nighty n rubber chappals #pyjama party.. #rajpatra #bestwedding @rajkummar_rao @patralekhaa I still have a hangover," she wrote.

In the photo, the filmmaker can be seen wearing a nighty as the newlyweds sport shimmery outfits for the bash. They also strike a funny pose for the shutterbugs. Take a look at the pictures:

Earlier this month, Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa married each other after dating each other for over a decade. The two lovebirds tied-the-knot in Chandigarh. The two announced their wedding to the world in the most adorable way possible. Sharing the first photos from their wedding, which currently has 2.2 million likes on the photo-sharing website, Rajkummar wrote: "Finally after 11 years of love, romance, friendship and fun, I got married to my everything today, my soulmate, my best friend, my family. Today there is no greater happiness for me than being called your husband @patralekhaa Here's to forever .. and beyond."

Patralekhaa too shared a few pictures from the wedding festivities.

"I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here's to our forever," she wrote.

The couple has been in a relationship for 11 years. Recently, a video of Rajkummar going down on one knee and asking his ladylove to marry him went viral. Their wedding invite too took over social media.

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa, who are all set to get married this month, have together worked in films such as 'Citylights' and the web show 'Bose: Dead/Alive'.

--with inputs from agencies