Rajkummar Rao opens up about removing the surname 'Yadav' revealing the real reason

Actor Rajkummar Rao, who is enjoying the success of Stree 2, is counted among the famous actors of Bollywood. His comedy in this Amar Kaushik film made people laugh and the box office figures are a testament to people's love as well. Amidst the immense success of the film, Rajkummar Rao has told a truth related to his name.

Rajkummar Rao belongs to a Yadav family

It is not a new thing to make an identity with a new name instead of your real name in the film industry. Many stars including Dilip Kumar, Akshay Kumar, Mahima Chaudhary, and Kartik Aaryan changed their names and entered the film industry. This list also includes the name of 'Vicky' i.e. Rajkummar Rao, who actually belongs to the Yadav family. In Shubhankar Mishra's podcast, Rajkummar has told the truth behind his name. When he was asked about not using the surname Yadav, he clarified and said that he did not change his name due to the tradition of changing names in Bollywood. The reason for this is something else.

Here's the real reason behind surname change

Rajkummar Rao said that he never used the surname. Even in the passport, his name is only Rajkummar. But he added Rao in front of his name so that people do not get confused about which Rajkummar is being talked about. Rajkumar Santoshi, Rajkumar Hirani, Rajkumar Gupta are in the film Fraternity. "Rao is the title given to Yadavs, so I started using it by adding it to my name," the actor said.

Rajkummar Rao in 'Stree 2'

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer 'Stree 2' has made a net collection of 361 crores on the domestic front. Whereas, worldwide this movie has crossed 500 crores. The movie was released on August 15. In just 10 days, the movie has broken the records of many hit movies at both levels by earning a lot.

