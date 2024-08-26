Shraddha Kapoor's lineup of films gets searched after Stree 2's super success, know full list here

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shraddha Kapoor's lineup of films after Stree 2

Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor is enjoying the success of her recently released film 'Stree 2' also featuring Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee. The audience is liking this horror-comedy film very much. In 11 days, the film has wreaked havoc at the box office. Shraddha has not only minted a lot of money at the box office but also increased the actress's followers on Instagram. She has emerged as the second Indian with the most followers on Instagram after India's star cricketer Virat Kohli. Now that Stree 2 is out in theatres, people are eager to know about Shraddha's line up of films. So let's know about the actress's upcoming films in 2025 and 26.

Stree 3

After the tremendous success of Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's 'Stree 2', the audience eagerly awaits 'Stree 3'. Yes! you read that right, after 'Stree 2', Shraddha will also be seen in 'Stree 3'. Actor Abhishek Banerjee recently revealed about this and said that some part of its script is ready. It is going to be more fun than the second part. However, there is no information about when the shooting of this film will start or when it will come on screen.

Chaalbaaz in London

Shraddha Kapoor will also be seen in the lead role in the film 'Chaalbaaz in London' directed by Pankaj Parashar. The motion poster of the film has also been released. At present, no information has been revealed about its shooting and release date. Fans have been waiting for this film of Shraddha for a long time.

KTina

According to media reports, actress Shraddha also has several other films in the pipeline. According to the news, Shraddha Kapoor can soon be seen in KTina, directed by Asima Chibber. In this, she will once again be seen convincing the audience with her style.

Naagin

Apart from this, Shraddha also has a film called Naagin. In this film directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi, the actress will be seen playing the character of Ichhadhari Naagin. The audience has been waiting for this film for a long time. There has been no update about the film for a long time.

No Entry Sequel

The audience has been waiting for a long time for the sequel of 'No Entry', one of the hit films of producer Boney Kapoor. Boney Kapoor had revealed about its male lead casting some time ago. According to media reports, Shraddha Kapoor has been offered the sequel of No Entry. However, it has not been officially announced.

