Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon to star in Dinesh Vijan & Mahaveer Jain's comic drama

After massive success in 2017's hit film Bareilly Ki Barfi, the superstar duo Rajkumar Rao and Kriti Sanon are all set to return on the big screen with their next project which is going to be a family comedy-drama. Indian filmmaker Mahaveer Jain has joined hands with Bollywood film producer and director Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films to produce a family comedy starring Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon.

The yet-untitled film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, and Aparshakti Khurana in pivotal roles. The film will be based on a high-concept theme and will see the actors in never-seen-before avatars.

The forthcoming project will be directed by Abhishek Jain, who has earlier helmed popular Gujarati films. The Rao and Sanon-starrer will mark his debut in the Hindi film industry. Recently, Jain and Vijan flew to Vaishno Devi to seek the blessings of goddess Vaishno Devi to kickstart the film.

Speaking about the film, Jain said, "We are thrilled to announce our next with Maddock Films. The film is going to be a path-breaking one and we are sure that the audience has never seen anything like this before."

"Back in the day, family comedies were a predominant genre and we want to bring it back in contemporary cinema. We have a stellar cast and a wonderfully talented crew and we cannot wait to share the film with the rest of the world," he added.

The rest of the details surrounding the upcoming project have been kept under wraps.

For the unversed, Rajkummar is gearing up for the release of horror-comedy Roohi, which also features Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma. The trailer successfully has crossed over 14 million views on Youtube in just one day. The film is slated to release on March 11, 2021. Kriti Sanon is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Bachchan Pandey in Jaisalmer. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film will hit the silver screens on January 26, 2022. She also has Ganapath and Mimi in her kitty.

