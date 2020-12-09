Rajkummar Rao faces THIS problem while using social media

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAJKUMMAR RAO Actor Rajkummar Rao

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is facing a genuine problem while using his social media handles. The actor cannot always come up with a suitable caption to post with his photographs and he thought of sharing this problem with his fans and followers. On Wednesday Rajkummar took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of himself in casuals as he wrote about his problem.

"अब हर बार नए caption कहाँ से लायें। ये problem सिर्फ़ आपकी नहीं, हम सबकी है, तो मैंने सोचा क्यूँ ना इस problem को ही caption बना दिया जाए क्यूँकि कई बार solution, problem में ही छुपा होता है। (Where do I find a new caption each time? This is not your problem alone, we all face this. So I thought why not turn this problem into my caption, because often the solution remains hidden within the problem)," he wrote.

Reacting to his caption, a user said "Wow, you are amazing, and caption too." Another wrote "What a thought sir."

Talking about the problems, a user wrote "Problems to mujhe maths ka yaad dilata hain bhai, hame chod do" with a teary-eyed emoji.

Recently, Rajkummar shared a social media post saying he is loving the winter sun! The actor shared a photo of himself where he can be seen enjoying the winter sun sitting in the fields.

Meanwhile, Rajkummar will next be seen in Abhishek Jain's upcoming comedy "Second Innings". The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal and Dimple Kapadia, and is scheduled to release next year. He was recently featured in Anurag Basu's Ludo. Ludo is an anthology dark comedy crime film produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, Tani Basu and Deepshika Bose under the banners of T-Series, Anurag Basu Productions and Ishana Movies.