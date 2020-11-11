Raj Kundra's morphed video as Ranveer Singh is super funny

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RAJKUNDRA9 Raj Kundra's video

Shilpa Shetty's husband, entreprenuer Raj Kundra is quite funny. Be it his Tiktok videos with wife or Instagram posts, he has time and again proven to be a fun loving man who has a good sense of humour. Recently, Raj shared a yet another hilarious video where he has stepped into Ranveer Singh's skin. Yes, the video features the actor's song 'Tatad-tatad' from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Rameleela' where Raj has morphed his face on Ranveer's body. The video is grabbing everyone's attention on social media.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and wrote in the caption saying, “My Abs are coming out nicely. what say @ranveersingh. some mid week masti #rajfuntra.”

The video received a lot of love from his fans and his wife Shilpa Shetty also commented on the video saying, "Uh! These were not the abs I was talking about". Meanwhile, one user wrote, "I must say u r looking far most handsome than actual actor" while the other said, "Omg this is so awesome and you actually look so good this way, it’s been done so well". A lot of fans also dropped emojis as their reactions.

Raj is quite active on social media and keeps sharing posts. Earlier, he shared a video of his journey with a long note on success. He wrote, "No EXCUSES is the most important one! My parents worked very hard when they moved to UK before I was born. My dad worked as a bus conductor whilst my mum a shop assistant. Those days UK wasn’t so multi cultural and welcoming. Their journey inspired me to also want to become a self made person. I made many mistakes, many trial and errors, had many hit and misses but whatever I did I did it myself! From working in airline catering to packing shelves at Tesco’s! I guess working hard came naturally to me because that’s what I saw my parents do every single day, to give my sisters and I a roof over our head and food on our plate. I credit my family for their blessings, it’s got me where I am today. Remember what we take for granted someone else is praying for so count your blessings not your troubles #RajMantra #mondaymotivation."

