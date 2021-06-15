Rahul Vaidya pays tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput by singing Main Tumhara on actor's death anniversary

Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT, RAHUL VAIDYA Sushant Singh Rajput, Rahul Vaidya

Condolences and tributes pour in on Sushant Singh Rajput's first death anniversary. Fans and celebs took to social media to share fond memories of the actor. In a moving post, singer Rahul Vaidya who is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 took to his Instagram story to remember the late actor. Rahul sang 'Main Tumhara' from Sushant's last film 'Dil Bechara'.

Dedicating the posts to him, Rahul wrote 'Sushant' over the videos followed by a heartbreaking emoji. The video has been doing rounds on the Internet and is being widely shared across fan pages. Watch Rahul Vaidya singing 'Mai Tumhara' on SSR's death anniversary here:

Meanwhile, Rahul, who's shooting for KKK 11 in South Africa's Cape Town has been treating fans to some wonderful BTS moments from the stunt-based reality show. In his recent Instagram posts, he's seen posing with his co-contestants Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood. In the past, he's also shared pictures with Shweta Tiwari, Nikki Tamboli, Divyanka Tripathi, Anushka Sen and show's host Rohit shetty. Take a look:

Themed around ‘Darr Aur Dare Ka Battleground, Welcome to Cape Town’, the new season will feature some of the larger than life, daredevil stunts as Dare goes head-on with Darr. Joining the contestants' brigade this season will be Arjun Bijlani, Rahul Vaidya, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Saurabh Raj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 will premiere on Colors.