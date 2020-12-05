Rahul Roy Health Update: Actor responding to treatment, on his way to recovery

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHULROYCRAZYFAN Rahul Roy

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who suffered a brain stroke last week, is recovering. The 52-year-old actor, who is currently hospitalised, is recovering gradually and this morning he also walked from his room to the hospital’s garden outside and is also doing physio excercises. Rahul also spoke over the phone with his family friend and producer Ashwani Kumar.

Ashwani Kumar confirmed the same and told TOI that Rahul has started eating and he's on a light diet to begin with. There is a small clot that is still there, it will be dissolved with thinners. Of course the entire process will take time but he is so far so good.

Meanwhile, the actor suffered a brain stroke recently while he was shooting for his upcoming film 'LAC- Live The Battle'. The film is being directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta. His condition worsened when he showed aphasia symptoms in which all communications of a person gets disturbed. It was said that the actor was having difficulty in communicating verbally or in writing or in understanding what people around him are telling him.

Rahul was then airlifted from Kargil and taken to Srinagar immediately. He was later brought back to Mumbai, where he is presently undergoing treatment at Nanavati Hospital. The exact reason of the stroke cannot be ascertained but it is being believed that the extreme weather conditions caused the stroke.

On the work front, Rahul shot to fame with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed "Aashiqui" at the age of 22. He went on to work with the filmmaker on 1990s films like "Junoon" and "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee." He also participated in the first season of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss', where he defeated Ravi Kishan and Carol Gracis to lift the winner's trophy.