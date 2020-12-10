Rahul Roy assures fans that he doing good as he shares video after speech therapy session

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RAHUL ROY Rahul Roy assures fans that he doing good

Bollywood actor Rahul Roy, who has returned from hospital after receiving treatment for a brain stroke, on Thursday shared a video with his sister Priyanka, assuring his fans that he is doing better. The actor suffered a brain stroke last month while he was shooting for his upcoming film 'LAC- Live The Battle' in Kargil. The film is being directed by Nitin Kumar Gupta. After suffering the stroke, Rahul was taken to Srinagar and then shifted to Mumbai. He stayed in the ICU of Mumbai's Nanavati hospital.

Rahul's condition worsened when he showed aphasia symptoms in which all communications of a person gets disturbed. It was said that the actor was having difficulty in communicating verbally or in writing or in understanding what people around him are telling him.

Meanwhile, the Aashiqui actor has now been shifted to Wockhardt Hospital, where he is taking speech therapy. Today, he shared the video saying, "Just completed my speech therapy at the hospital. Kuch shabd mere lab se With my sister @priyankaroy_pia With each day I am Getting there Lots of love - Rahul Roy."

In the video, Priyanka could be heard saying "he (Rahul Roy) is doing very well, we had a very good class of speech therapy." She even assured Rahul's fans and followers that he is doing good.

On the work front, Rahul shot to fame with the Mahesh Bhatt-directed "Aashiqui" at the age of 22. He went on to work with the filmmaker in 1990s films like "Junoon" and "Phir Teri Kahani Yaad Aayee."

He also participated in the first season of the popular reality show 'Bigg Boss', where he defeated Ravi Kishan and Carol Gracis to lift the winner's trophy.