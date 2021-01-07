Radhika Madan pens heartfelt note for Irrfan Khan, says his presence in our hearts is felt everyday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RADHIKA MADAN Radhika Madan pens heartfelt note for Irrfan Khan

2020 was a year of extreme grief and pain for the Bollywood industry as it took with it some of the most iconic actors. One such ace Bollywood star was Irrfan Khan. Thursday marks the 54th birth anniversary of Irrfan Khan. Actress Radhika Madan, who got a chance to work with the late actor as his on-screen daughter, has penned a heartfelt wish for him. The duo worked together in Angrezi Medium, which turned out to be Irrfan's last released film.

Remembering the late actor, Radhika shared a video on Instagram where she beautifully expressed how Irrfan's presence will always be felt.

"I was sitting on my couch and spotted a light on Irrfan sir's picture. When I went closer I saw it was a reflection of a lighted Diya. It's his birthday today but the presence he has in all our hearts is felt everyday. Happy Birthday, sir," She captioned the video.

Sharing a beautiful collage, actress Neha Dhupia took to Twitter, and wrote, "Always loved ... never forgotten ... #irrfankhan"

Mirzapur 2" star Vijay Verma celebrated the actor's birthday by posting his two photos with Irrfan from 2013 Cannes Film Festival and the screening of his Hollywood movie 'Inferno'.

"Happy Birthday Maestro. You are missed everyday. Never been such a fanboy for anyone. Memories," he said.

Red Chillies Entertainment tweeted, "Our beloved #Billu, who captured everyone's hearts with his on-screen presence. Remembering the man and the legend, #IrrfanKhan, on his birth anniversary!"

Irrfan battled neuroendocrine tumor for a year and was getting treated in the UK. He came back to India in February 2020. He passed away on April 29th, 2020, leaving the Indian entertainment industry and his fans in a state of shock.

Irrfan Khan, one of India's most versatile and loved actors, left an indelible mark on both Indian and international cinema with his performances in films like "Maqbool", "The Lunchbox", "Paan Singh Tomar" and "The Namesake". He was also loved by his Bollywood fans for his work in films such as Haider, Life Of Pie, Piku and Hindi Medium, among numerous other films.