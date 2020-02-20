Radhika Apte gets nostalgic as 'Badlapur' clocks 5 years

Actor Radhika Apte considers Sriram Raghavan's 2015 feature "Badlapur" as an important film of her career as she believes the movie changed the audiences' perception about her. Mumbai, Feb 20 (IANS) "Badlapur", an action-thriller, has completed five years since it was released, and its actress Radhika Apte is super nostalgic. Released in 2015, "Badlapur" featured Varun Dhawan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead roles.

Reminiscing about working with Sriram Raghavan, who helmed the film, Radhika said: "I think Sriram has a very peculiar eye about thrillers like no one else does, he is one of the most passionate people I have met, I mean he watches cinema, everything that is made available to him."

"He believes in actors a lot, if you see, the smallest parts of his films are cast really well you know, he fills his films with good actors. I absolutely love working with him because he gives so much space to the actors and it's a great collaboration, he has immense clarity about what he wants."

Radhika will next star in "Raat Akeli Hai", alongside Nawazuddin.

