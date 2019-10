Raaj Kumar birth anniversary: Ten memorable dialogues from prince of Bollywood

Ten memorable dialogues of Raaj Kumar

Whenever you talk about swag and style of an actor, Raaj Kumar surely will come to your mind. Born as Kulbhushan Pandit, Raajkumar was known for his stylish dialogue delivery and swag on screen. His dialogues came prefixed with his trademark 'Jaani'. Interestingly, Raajkumar worked as a police officer, before making his film debut with Rangili in 1952. On his 93rd birth anniversary we look back at some of the most famous dialogues, while it's impossible to list all his memorable dialogues, we just bring a few of them

1- Na Talwar Ki Dhaar se Na Goliyo ki Bauchaar se.. Banda Darta hai to sirf Parvatdigar se- Tiranga (1992)

This dialogue had to get special mention, so it comes first in our list. These lines from Raajkumar as Brigadier Suryadev Singh echoed our TV sets on every Independence Day and Republic Day

2- Hum Tumhe Vo Maut Denge Jo Na To Kisi Kanoon Ki Kitaab Me Likhi Hogi Aur Na Hi Kabhi Kisi Mujrim Ne Sochi Hogi- Tiranga(1992)

3- Jaani..Hum Tumhe Maarenge, Aur Zarur Maarenge...Lekin Vo Banduk Bhi Hamari Hogi, Goli Bhi Hamari Hogi Aur Waqt Bhi Hamara Hoga. - Saudagar (1991)

Raaj Kumar in Saudagar

4- Jab Rajeshwar Dosti Nibhata Hai To AFsane Likhe Jate Hain...Aur Jab Dushmani Karta Hai To Taarikh Ban Jaati Hai- Saudagar (1991)

5- Jinke Apne Ghar Sheeshe Ke Ho, Vo Dusro Par Patthar Nahi Feka Karte - Waqt (1965)

Raaj Kumar in Waqt

6- Ye Bacchon Ke Khelne Ki Cheez Nahin, Haath Kat Jaye to Khoon Nikal Aata Hai- Waqt (1965)

7-'Billi Ke Daant Gire Nahi Aur Chale Sher Ke Munh Me Haath Daalne. Ye Badtameez Harkate Apne Baap Ke Saamne Ghar Ke Aangan Me Karna, Sadko Par- Bulandi (1980)

8- Jab Khoon Tapakta Hai To Jam Jata Hai, Apna Nishan Chhod Jata Hai, Aur Cheekhar Pukarta hai Ki Mera Intekam Lo, Mera Intekam Lo- Insaniyat Ka Devta (1993)

9- Hum Apne Kadmo Ki Aahat Se Hawa Ka Rukh Badalte Dete Hain- Betaaj Baadshah (1994)

Raj Kumar in Paakeezah

10- Aapke Paon Dekhe, Bahut Hasin Hain, Inhe Zameen Par Mat Utaryega Maile Ho Jayenge- Paakeezah (1972)