R Madhavan reacts to Baba Ka Dhaba cheating allegation

Actor R. Madhavan on Monday reacted to a news report that talks of Baba Ka Dhaba owner Kanta Prasad alleging misappropriation of funds and filing police complaint in Delhi. "Elderly owner of Baba ka Dhaba duped in Delhi? Now this is the kind of thing that gives ppl a reason not to do good. Unacceptable. Now if this fraud couple is caught and punished ..FAITH will be restored .. @DelhiPolice full faith in you," the actor tweeted from his verified account.

The actor tagged the official Twitter account of Delhi Police in his tweet.

As per reports, Kanta Prasad, elderly owner of the now famous Baba Ka Dhaba in South Delhi, has filed a police complaint against YouTuber Gaurav Wasan alleging misappropriation of the funds, which were raised to help him run the shop.

Malviya Nagar's roadside eatery Baba Ka Dhaba shot to fame after YouTuber Gaurav Wasan shared video of the elderly owner and his wife in October.

In the video, the owner can be seen talking about lack of customers at the eatery and even shedding tears. The video went viral in no time with Bollywood celebrities sharing it on social media and urging the residents of Delhi to pay a visit to the eatery. Following this, several people donated money to help Kanta Prasad and his wife to run the shop.

Recently, Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana had paid a visit to the eatery.

"It was an amazing experience to eat at Baba Ka Dhaba. Baba was happily feeding everyone. He is so pure. People were blessing him a lot. I had matar paneer there and it was so tasty. Baba's reaction was amazing. He is so cute! His smile is worth a million dollars," Aparshakti had told IANS after his visit to the eatery.

