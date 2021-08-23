Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/R MADHAVAN R Madhavan pens heartfelt post for his son Vedaant on birthday; Mandira Bedi, Bipasha Basu send wishes

Actor R Madhavan penned a heartfelt post for his son Vedaant on his 16th birthday. Taking to Instagram, Madhavan wrote, "Thank you for beating me at almost everything I am good at and making me jealous yet, my heart swell with pride. I have to learn so much from you my boy. As you step into the threshold of manhood, I want to wish you a very happy 16th birthday and hope and pray that you're able to make this world a better place than we are able to give to you. I'm a blessed father."

Alongside the praises, Madhavan uploaded a picture of him sharing smiles with his son. In the image, Madhavan sported a light blue shirt with jeans, Vedaant wore a black T-shirt.

Take a look:

Soon after the post, his fans and followers bombarded the comments section with their good wishes. Many celebrities also dropped their best wishes. Bipasha Basu said, "Soooo cute." Mandira Bedi wrote, "Oh myyy.. how amazing. God bless always." Tannaz Irani commented, "Omg Happy Birthday! Has he really become this big? I remember some pics of him when he was a toddler! God bless and good wishes."

On the professional front, Madhavan will next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The trailer was received by the audience. The actor was last seen in Maara, which is the Tamil remake of Malayalam film Charlie. The film released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video. Last year, he also starred in the thriller Nishabdham, co-starring Anushka Shetty. It is streaming on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Madhavan has featured in Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and English films. His well-known Bollywood films include 3 idiots, Rang De Basanti, 13 B, Tanu Weds Manu, Guru, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Zero to name a few.

