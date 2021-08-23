Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAID DARBAR Gauahar Khan birthday: Zaid Darbar's adorable wish will melt your heart; see INSIDE party pics

Popular actress Gauahar Khan turned a year older on Monday. To make her day memorable, husband Zaid Darbar left no stone unturned to make her darling wife feel special. From hosting a birthday bash with close friends and family to penning down an emotional note for Gauahar, Zaid made sure birthday girl Gauahar keeps smiling throughout.

Zaid took to his Instagram account and shared some adorable pictures with the actress along with a heartfelt note. He also mentioned that this day is also special because of one more reason as he proposed to her lady love today.

He wrote in the caption, "This day will always be special! It was the day I proposed my wife and it’s been a year since she said yes. She is the strongest and has the best soul, Happiest birthday to this lovely person. I love you @gauaharkhan."

"Thank you so much for the pretty decoration @theballoonatics. The people at the @zimagourmet restaurant have won our hearts! They have been so great to us and have served us with the best! You all need to know about this place and I’m sure you will have a great time there too! Happy Birthday to my jaanu again!", he added.

Take a look:

In the pictures, Gauahar looked absolutely stunning during her birthday bash. Both Zaid and Gauahar were seen twinning in the same colours. They can be seen wearing white and beige attires matching the theme of the party.

Check out pictures from Gauahar's birthday bash:

