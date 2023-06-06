Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall to marry beau Ashesh Sajnani? Here's what we know

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sonnalli Seygall to marry beau Ashesh Sajnani

As per the latest reports, Pyaar Ka Punchnama fame Sonnalli Seygall is set to tie the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ashesh Sajnani in Mumbai on Wednesday, June 7. Sonnalli and Ashesh have been dating for the past 5 years now. The two are going to take their relationship to the next level. The ceremony will be an intimate affair with close friends and family. The pre-wedding festivities of the Pyaar ka Punchnama actor have already begun. The soon-to-be-wed actor had a close-knit mehendi ceremony on Monday. Several popular celebrities, who happen to be the couple’s friends, attended the functions.

A source quoted to Hindustan Times, "It is going to be an intimate afternoon affair with only her close friends by her side. She doesn’t wish to address the media about the wedding or her relationship. She wanted to keep this a surprise." Sonnalli and Ashesh haven't confirmed their relationship yet. Ashesh's Instagram bio reads, "Entrepreneur | Hotelier | Restauranteur | Truck Daddy | Classic Cars | 4x4 | Swiss Sindhi". He owns Opa Hospitality, under which he operates a few cafes and restaurants in Mumbai such as Via Bombay, Le Cafe, and Bombay Food Truck.

The report also states that Sonnalli had a fun bachelorette in early May. The actress does not wish to address the media about her wedding or her relationship with Ashesh. She apparently wanted to keep her relationship under wraps and wants her wedding to be a surprise for everyone. The news of Sonnalli and Ashesh's romantic relationship was out in December last year. However, the couple never officially confirmed their relationship.

On the work front, Sonnalli also starred in the romantic comedy Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, the sequel to her debut film, in 2015. She also made a cameo appearance in Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety as Kartik Aaryan's girlfriend. The actress, who was last seen in Jai Mummy Di in 2020, sets the internet on fire as she keeps treating her fans and followers with her hot and bold photos on her Instagram account.

Also Read: Nakuul Mehta's humble response to criticism on Bade Acche Lagte Hain 3 wins internet

Also Read: Adipurush trailer OUT: Prabhas and Kriti Sanon's mythological drama is a surreal depiction of Ramayana

Latest Entertainment News