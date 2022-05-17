'Pushpa Raj jhukta hai': Allu Arjun TURNS green warrior for environment

Follow us on Image Source : IANS Allu Arjun

Highlights Pushpa star Allu Arjun turns green warrior

Allu Arjun will start shooting for Pushpa: The Rule soon

Pushpa's Allu Arjun has turned into a 'green warrior' as he nurtures several plants at his workplace and home. On screen as 'Pushpa', he may have essayed a red sandalwood smuggler who doesn't bat an eyelid when chopping down a tree. But in real life, Allu Arjun is a green warrior who actively promotes the environment, say his friends. A source close to the actor, confides, "From his workplace to his house, Allu Arjun has planted a variety of plush greenery, which he himself takes care of, with an aim to make the Earth a better place."

"Arjun also prefers gifting pots of small plants and seeds to his near and dear ones on special occasions, addressing the need for afforestation, and stressing upon the rising issues of deforestation and global warming," the source said. ALSO READ: Pushpa 2 Update: Allu Arjun starrer's second installment to have an ensemble cast

Last year, on the occasion of World Environment Day, the actor, who is an ambassador of green activists had launched a campaign to encourage fans from all over the world, to plant more and more trees, sending the message of afforestation ahead.

Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise', directed by Sukumar, was the biggest hit of 2021. The film broke several box office records and crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark in the Hindi belt. He is now busy with the sequel to 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will soon be shooting for his next project, Pushpa 2, the sequel to Pushpa: The Rise. He is likely to commence shooting in June or July. The production of the film will be massive. The project will feature a number of top actors from various industries. The goal is to broaden the audience for the film about red sandalwood smuggling. The sequel will feature a number of other language actors in leading roles if everything goes according to plan. Because the second instalment of Sukumar's directorial will begin filming soon, more details about the cast and crew will be released in the coming days.