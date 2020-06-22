Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PULKITSAMRAT Pulkit Samrat misses the happy faces on a film set

Pulkit Samrat has three films coming up once the lockdown is over. He will be seen in the Rana Daggubati-starrer "Haathi Mere Saathi", Bejoy Nambiars revenge drama "Taish" and "the rom-com Suswagatam Khushmadeed". He says until shooting starts, he is utilising all his energy to hone his craft as an actor.

"We often watch Hollywood films and are impressed by their production, script and performance, and we say how they have invested time in pre-production. I think this is our time to invest in that process. I have signed the film ‘Suswagatam Khushmadeed' and we are in the process of the screenplay and other pre-production work. I am constantly in touch with the writers and director. I am focusing on the process from the scratch," Pulkit told IANS.

The film written by Manish Kishore is to be directed by Dhiraj Kumar. It will be shot extensively in Delhi and Lucknow.

The actor has finished shooting for "Haathi Mere Saathi" and "Taish". Both films are ready to release and the makers are waiting for the suitable time, post lockdown. He also has Salman Khan's production "Bulbul Marriage Hall" coming up, which casts him opposite Kriti Kharbanda. The film also has Sunil Grover and Daisy Shah in itscast.

Asked about how he is spending time at home, Pulkit shared: "I am doing a lot of video calls and that is quite cool. I am chatting with my directors on films, what is happening with the post-production of ‘Taish'. I am talking to Ritesh (Sidwani, producer of the ‘Fukrey' franchise) because, as you know, we had a plan to work on ‘Fukrey 3'."

"You know, more than anything I miss the happy faces on a film set. When a shooting takes place, it is not just us, it is an opportunity for many bread earners -- the lightman, the boom man, the sound staff, the people who work to erect the sets, the camera team. That energy and enthusiasm of telling a story is a different magic. I want to go back to the set!" Pulkit signed off.

