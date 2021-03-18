Image Source : YOUTUBE STILL Promo of Priyanka Chopra's interview with Oprah Winfrey OUT, actress talks about memoir 'Unfinished'

After making waves with her recent interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey will now sit down for an intimate conversation with actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas. OWN has released the first promo for the same. Premiering March 20th on discovery+, the interview will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul's, 'Super Soul' series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show 'Super Soul Sunday'. In the promo clip, Oprah asks Priyanka about her recently released memoir and why this was the right time to bring it out.

Responding to the same, Priyanka said that the coronavirus lockdown finally gave her the time to catch up on her writing. She also revealed that she has a little bit more confidence in herself and what she brings to the table, professionally, personally. "I felt like I could leave behind the insecurities of my 20s and not worry about the things that used to scare me before. I have a little bit more confidence in myself and what I bring to the table, professionally, personally. I think that really helped me address my life," she said.

Their conversation is expected to give the audiences a closer look into Priyanka Chopra's journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas and her New York Times best-selling memoir, "Unfinished."

Take a look:

Talking about Priyanka's memoir, Unfinished takes readers from the actress' childhood in India, where she was raised by her grandparents and her parents. Two army doctors committed not only to their children but to their careers and to philanthropy - before being sent away to a boarding school at an early age.

The book also contains personal accounts of the actress and the challenges she faced navigating her career, both in India and Hollywood. From her dual-continent 20-year-long career as an actor and producer to her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, from losing her beloved father to cancer to marrying Nick Jonas, Priyanka's most important life events are spoken about at length in her book.