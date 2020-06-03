Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra urges Mumbai people to take necessary precautions as Cyclone Nisarga nears

International icon Priyanka Chopra is currently in LA where she is quarantining with husband Nick Jonas during the escalating coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, her mother Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth are in Mumbai. The city is gearing up to face another challenge in the form of Cyclone Nisarga. Reports have claimed that the cyclone will make landfall on the Mumbai coast on Wednesday and advisories have been issued for the citizens to take necessary precautions. PeeCee also took to social media to urge people in Mumbai to be safe including her mother and brother.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "#CycloneNisarga is making its way to Mumbai, my beloved home city of more than 20 million people, including my mom and brother. Mumbai hasn't experienced a serious cyclone landfall since 1891, and at a time when the world is so desperate, this could be especially devastating. This year feels relentless. Please everyone find cover, take precautions and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe everyone." She added, "This year feels relentless. Please everyone find cover, take precautions and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe everyone."

This year feels relentless. Please everyone find cover, take precautions and follow the guidelines outlined. Please stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/S2xZ5h0g8z — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) June 2, 2020

Not just Priyanka Chopra, many Bollywood celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and others have taken to social media asking Mumbai people to be safe and find protection when in need. Akshay even shared a video urging Mumbaikars to be cautious about cyclone Nisarga. "The much-awaited Mumbai rains are here but this year we have an uninvited guest, #CycloneNisarga! In case it does hit us, here are some precautions shared by MyBmc, we will get through this as well. Praying for everyone's well-being," wrote the actor along with his video.

On the Bollywood front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. She will be next seen in the Hindi adaptation of The White Tiger alongside Rajkummar Rao.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage