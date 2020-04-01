Priyanka Chopra to donate $100,000 in total to women heroes, asks for nominations

Wednesday, April 01, 2020
     
Priyanka Chopra has now announced that she will be donating $100,000 to the four women who are in need and are working for the betterment of the society during this changed reality of the world.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 01, 2020 10:46 IST
After donating to a number of charities with her husband Nick Jonas, actress Priyanka Chopra has now announced that she will be donating $100,000 to the four women who are in need and are working for the betterment of the society during this changed reality of the world. The actress posted a video on social media in which she is seen sharing with her fans about the process of nomination. She revealed that women can be from any field, she can be in the service industry or serving in the security forces.

Priyanka wrote, "Our worlds changed quickly, and needless to say, we couldn’t go forward with our original plans to launch this campaign. Each week I’ll go live with @BONVIVSeltzer to share the stories of four women who are overcoming the struggles of our new realities in their own powerful way."

Fight Against Coronavirus

The actor said in a statement, “We will be donating $100,000 in total to women who are rising above everything during this crisis. If you know a woman we should highlight, share her story with us, whether she is in the service industry, from a large business, small business owner, or first responders on the front lines. We want to commemorate her. #TogetherWomenRise .”

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that they have contributed to several charities to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. The couple has donated to organisations like the PM-CARES Fund, Unicef, Feeding America and Goonj among many others.

"These organizations are doing amazing work by helping those impacted by #Covid19. They are feeding the hungry, supporting doctors and first responders, helping low income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry," she wrote.

"Nick and I have donated to these charities: @unicef, @FeedingAmerica, @goonj, #DoctorsWithoutBorders, @nokidhungry, @GiveIndia, and @sagaftra, #IAHV, #Aseema, and #PMCARES fund."

 

