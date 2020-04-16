Priyanka Chopra to commemorate four COVID-19 pandemic women heroes today with $100,000 each

Thursday, April 16, 2020
     
Priyanka Chopra is all set to join International stars like Lady Gaga and John Elton to raise funds for COVID-19 through a LIVE concert organized by World Health Organisation (WHO).

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 16, 2020 7:21 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Global diva Priyanka Chopra has been tirelessly trying to help those working on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially women. the actress earlier announced that she will be rewarding four women with $100,000 each who have been the heroes during this dark time and helping others and she also asked for nominations from her fans. After revealing the names of those four women heroes in her last tweet, the actress is now all set to commemorate them today in a LIVE session. Taking to social media, PeeCee asked her fans to join her as she rewards the women warrior and shows them gratitude for their work.

Priyanka Chopra shared a video and wrote, "The stories of these incredible women have truly been so inspiring. Thank you everyone for nominating the women in your life who are working on the front lines or giving back to those in need. @bonvivspikedseltzer and I are humbled to commemorate them today." Revealing details about those women, she wrote, "Laura works at a homeless outreach and support center that provides bathrooms, showers, and laundry services. ⁣Jessica has been putting together care and safety packages for domestic violence shelters and survivors who have been affected by this crisis. ⁣Tamy is an environmental service worker, cleaning operating rooms and emergency rooms at her local hospital. ⁣Crystal is a physician assistant in the ER and First Lieutenant in the US Army."

The stories of these incredible women have truly been so inspiring. Thank you everyone for nominating the women in your life who are working on the front lines or giving back to those in need. @bonvivspikedseltzer and I are humbled to commemorate them today. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⁣ ⁣ Laura works at a homeless outreach and support center that provides bathrooms, showers, and laundry services. ⁣ ⁣ Jessica has been putting together care and safety packages for domestic violence shelters and survivors who have been affected by this crisis. ⁣ ⁣ Tamy is an environmental service worker, cleaning operating rooms and emergency rooms at her local hospital. ⁣ ⁣ Crystal is a physician assistant in the ER and First Lieutenant in the US Army. ⁣ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⁣ Thank you for everything. See you on my IG live at 3pm PST to commemorate these women. ❤️ ⁣ ⁣ #TogetherWomenRise

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been working with WHO as well to extend a helping hand in raising a fund for Coronavirus relief. The actress is all set to join International stars like Lady Gaga and John Elton to raise funds for COVID-19 through a LIVE concert organized by World Health Organisation (WHO). The event will take place on April 18 and will see many superstars coming together for the One World: Together At Home live event. 

Priyanka took to social media to announce the event and wrote, "@glblctzn and I are so excited to bring this special event to you on April 18th, One World: #TogetherAtHome, the first of its kind global broadcast event in benefit of the @WHO COVID-19 Solidarity Fund. We’ll be honoring healthcare and front line essential community workers through music and celebration at home. This one night special event, hosted by @jimmyfallon, @jimmykimmel, and @stephenathome, "

The actress will be joined by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan along with stars like Lady Gaga, John Elton, Coldplay, John Legend, Stevie Wonder, Billie Eilish and Lizzo will be playing at the live concert.

 

