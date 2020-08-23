Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra shares throwback video on father's 70th birth anniversary: My forever cheerleader

Actress Priyanka Chopra on Sunday got emotional as the day marked the 70th birth anniversary of her late father Ashok Chopra. Taking to Instagram, she shared an old video of her dad in which he can be seen receiving an award on behalf of his daughter who was running late for the event. In the speech he delivered on stage, he dedicated the award to the artists who come from small towns and make their place with the help of their hard work and determination. Sharing the video on Instagram, the Bollywood-Hollywood star wrote, "My forever cheerleader. You would have been 70 today. Miss you dad." Her post came hours after she shared his picture on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 and wrote, "Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same. May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us. #HappyGaneshChaturthi."

Priyanka also has a tattoo on her wrist that read, "Daddy’s lil girl." In the month of June, she shared her father's vintage photo on his 7th death anniversary, and wrote, "We’re connected by heartstrings to infinity. Miss you dad, every single day!" Have a look at her posts here:

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations this year might be different from the usual but the spirit and faith will always remain the same.

May this festival bring a new beginning for all of us.🙏 #HappyGaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/obpuSg3VAp — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 22, 2020

In 2016, she gave an interview to Hindustan Times and said, "His death has been a big blow. I still haven’t dealt with it. I don’t know if I’ve healed, but it doesn’t hurt either. I don’t think I have accepted it. I feel like I’m travelling all over the world, and dad will be home when I return. I think grief becomes your constant companion. You just learn to live with it."

Meanwhile, Priyanka on Sunday proved that she is a true blue dog lover as she posted an adorable picture with the recent addition to her family's dog squad, Panda. The 'Baywatch' star posted an adorable picture with her furry friend on Instagram. In the picture, the 'Fashion' actor is seen in a casual avatar, as she sports a grey t-shirt and accessorised it with square rimmed chunky shades.

With her hair tied in a high pony, the actor is also seen sporting a face mask while she holds Panda and shares an affectionate hug. "Can't get enough. @pandathepunk," wrote the 'Dostana' actor as a caption to the post.

On the work front, PeeCee was last seen in The Sky Is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. Next up, she has Netflix film 'The White Tiger' with Rajkummar Rao in the pipeline.

