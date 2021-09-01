Priyanka Chopra strikes powerful pose wearing mangalsutra as she dazzles on magazine cover

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took the Internet by storm when the global star struck a powerful pose wearing her mangalsutra for a magazine cover. Redefining her 'mordern Indian woman' look the actress also spoke about taking charge of her own life. It was only recently that Chopra announced becoming the global ambassador for Italian luxury jewellery brand Bvlgari and for the mag cover, she is seen sporting the Indian traditional jewellery piece by them.

Ëlaborating on it, the actress captioned the photo as, "My first Vogue India cover was 15 years ago… I was one of their first cover stars. Now with my 11th @vogueindia cover, and with my new relationship as Bvlgari’s Global Ambassador, this collab seems so perfect. This is a relationship that has been many years in the making, and is one that brings me such joy for so many reasons…one of which is the Mangalsutra (coming soon) that we created. Discussing with @jc.babin, @lucia_silvestri and the @bulgari team almost 3 years ago and seeing it come to fruition is such a great feeling - it’s so elegant and chic, designed for the modern Indian woman who takes charge of her own life. I’m so proud of this partnership." Take a look:

Awkwafina, who will be seen taking up a major role in Marvel's upcoming film Shang Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings was among the first ones to laud the actress. Bollywood celebrities like Sonali Bendre, Anusha Dandekar too commented on PeeCee's post.

Here's are more pictures of Priyanka Chopra from her shoot for Vogue.

the actress also looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her latest photograph she has shared on social media clad in an itsy-bitsy bikini. Priyanka posted the picture flaunting her svelte figure on Instagram, where she is seen sunbathing in a black and red bikini. She chose big framed white sunglasses to complete her look. The sun rays falling on her skin adds an extra touch of golden glow.

"Sundays like this tho..." she wrote alongside the image.

The 39-year-old actress also shared a cheeky picture along with her American popstar husband Nick Jonas.

Priyanka was in London last week as she was busy shooting for the upcoming series 'Citadel'. Helmed by 'Avengers' makers Joe and Anthony Russo, 'Citadel' is a spy thriller series co-starring Richard Madden, and is billed as a global event for OTT.