Priyanka Chopra shuts down Twitterati questioning her credentials to announce Oscar nominees

Global star Priyanka Chopra and American pop singer Nick Jonas took over the stage to announce Oscar nominations a few days back. The power couple put up a splendid and graceful show for the 93rd Academy Awards event. However, a Twitter user wasn't convinced with the Academy's choice of host and questioned the couple's credentials for announcing the nominees. "No disrespect to these two but I’m not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees,” user mrpford (Peter Ford) tweeted from his verified Twitter account. As per his Twitter bio, Peter Ford is an entertainment reporter in Australia & NZ.

Responding to his tweet with much class and sass, Priyanka shared a short snippet of her 60 plus movie list on her IMDb page and wrote, “Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration.”

Soon after Priyanka's post, her fans rushed to the comment box cheering for the actress. Supporting Priyanka a user wrote, "Not only does this diminish a woman’s career but also disregards the importance of World Cinema and it’s presence at the Oscars Upside-down face. Like film doesn’t just revolve around American movies."

Another said, "STAY THIS SAVAGE. PLS DONT EVER CHANGE. THIS IS THE PRIYANKA WE LOVE. !!!!! QUEEN THINGS ONLYYY"

A third one tweeted a graphic of Priyanka's memorable characters.

Peter was quick to backtrack. When a user pointed out Priyanka's films and suggested him to watch them, he responded writing, “I agree her credits are very extensive and I was not fully aware of that. The contribution to Hollywood is minimal. Still no clarification on what her husbands contribution is. These are the Oscars. This isn’t personal – she’s a very successful and astute woman.”

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra is the winner of the Miss World 2000 pageant and she also won National Film Award for Best Actress for her film Fashion (2008). She is a recipient of Padma Shri Awards and has been named in Time's 100 most influential people in the world and Forbes' list of World's 100 Most Powerful Women.

Apart from being an actress, singer and film producer, Priyanka is also a philanthropist. She has also worked with UNICEF since 2006 and was appointed as the national and global UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for child rights in 2010 and 2016.

As for her upcoming projects, she has a pretty diverse lineup to look forward to. Priyanka will next lead the romantic drama Text for You opposite Sam Heughan and Celine Dion, and has been cast in an undisclosed role in Matrix. She will also star alongside Richard Madden in Prime Video's thriller series Citadel, and as the spiritual guru Ma Anand Sheela in Barry Levinson's Sheela. She also looks forward to starring alongside Mindy Kaling.

