Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra shares a cuddly picture with hubby Nick Jonas and calls him “My forever guy”

Our very own Desi Girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is quite active on social media when it comes to keeping her fans updated about her personal life. The actress keeps sharing interesting pictures and posts on her Instagram handle. Priyanka once again shared a sneak peek of her relationship with her loving hubby Nick Jonas through an adorable picture.

She recently took to her Insta account and shared a cuddly click with her singer and actor husband Nick Jonas. In the pic, PC is seen holding hands with Nick while looking into the camera. That's not all, the former Miss World also mentioned how grateful she is to have Nick in her life. She captioned her post saying, “My forever guy...so grateful for you @nickjonas” Have a look:

Apart from this, earlier Priyanka had shared a picture of her new haircut where she is seen dressed in a blue shirt and flaunting her million-dollar smile. The actress can be seen flashing her bangs like a boss. She captioned her picture saying, “New hair, don’t care.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently staying together in Los Angeles. On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in her upcoming Netflix film The White Tiger. Apart from that she also has a Netflix's superhero film We Can Be Heroes and a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline. As per reports the actress has also been roped in to be a part of Matrix 4 cast. PC will soon be seen hosting a sangeet-themed show with Nick Jonas for Amazon and is even a part of another Amazon project, Citadel, which is a series and will star Game Of Thrones actor Richard Madden who played the role of Robb Stark in the popular TV show.

