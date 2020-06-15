Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKA CHOPRA Priyanka Chopra remembers Sushant Singh Rajput: Will never forget conversations about astrophysics at sunrise

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas expressed grief on Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely and tragic demise. The Quantico actress said that she was stunned and, would always remember their conversation about astrophysics. Offering her condolences to his grieving family, Priyanka Chopra said she's hopeful that the actor is at peace now. "’m stunned. You must have been in so much pain. I hope you are at peace wherever you are my friend. Gone too soon. I’ll never forget our conversations about astrophysics at sunrise..Words cease to make sense. RIP Sushant. My condolences to the family and everyone grieving this huge loss", she wrote while sharing a lovely throwback picture with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also wrote about the actor's death. He asked: “Why .. Why .. Why .. Why .. Sushant Singh Rajput .. why do you end your life .. your brilliant talent .. your brilliant mind .. laid to rest, without asking, seeking .. why .. .. his work was sheer brilliance .. and his mind even more .. many a time did he express himself in the depth of philosophical verb .. they that looked passed it were either in wonder or oblivious of its strength of meaning .. some wondered, some quibbled .. to some it was subdued mirth .. subdued because, for it to be given lethargic ignorance, would have opened the caves of their own .. .. his speak was measured .. as was his screen presence ...”

Veteran actress Raveena Tandon shared a picture and a video of Sushant Singh Rajput grooving to some tunes in one of the TV shows."Who knew that this young energetic fun loving young man , was hiding some intense sorrow deep down in his heart,hiding behind the dancing and the smiles . Wish he had reached out to some of his closest friends, Maybe ,just maybe we would’ve been seeing a different day.I met him only twice in this lifetime,did not know him well , but his sincerity, talent and kind heart was open for all to see. We will never know what led a successful,handsome young soul like him to take this step, but wherever he is I wish him Grace and at peace. #omshantishantishant", the actress paid her heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last rites were performed at the Vile Parle crematorium on Monday in the presence of family and friends. He was known for his acclaimed performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others.

If you need support or know someone who is under depression or suicidal, please reach out to mental health specialists or helplines. AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

