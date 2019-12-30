Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spend quality time by the sea before ringing in New Year

Power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas after treating the fans with their Christmas pictures have yet again taken the internet ablaze with their latest pictures in which the duo can be seen posing by the side of the sea. The love-filled picture has been shared by PeeCee on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen sitting in the arms of her husband, both cherishing the moment before they ring into a new year. The Quantico actress looks ravishing in her polka-dotted dress. Not only this, he shared another picture in which she can be seen giving a cheers to life by holding a glass of champagne while sitting a the beach.

The first picture was captioned as, "Life as it should be." While with the second one she wrote, "So... no complaints." Looking at her captions, it feels as if she is enjoying the best time of her life. Have a look:

Previously, NickYanka were spotted enjoying snow tubing and shared a video of the same. Not only this, they even shared a picture in which the love birds were seen enjoying the winter wonderland.

They celebrated Christmas with Priyanka’s mom Dr. Madhu Chopra and brother Siddharth. Taking to Instagram, she shared a picture with Nick, posing in front of a Christmas tree, and wrote, “It’s the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas.”

On the professional front, Nick was last seen in Jumanji: The Last Level, while Priyanka was seen in The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose. The actress these days is shooting for her next project opposite Rajkummar Rao titled as The White Tiger.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Click Here for Latest Bollywood Updates| Latest Celebrity News

Click Here for Latest Trending News| Latest Lifestyle News

Related Video