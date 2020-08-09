Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PRIYANKACHOPRA Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas extend their dog family: We're already in love with Panda

'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra is fond of dogs and there's no doubt about it. The Sky Is Pink actress and her singer husband Nick Jonas recently adopted an Australian Shepherd Husky. Taking to social media, the duo announced the news to their fans through a portrait of their dog family. Not only this, they even revealed the name of the new dog--Panda and shared that they are in love with the new family member. Taking to Instagram, PeeCee along with the picture wrote, "Our new family portrait! Welcome to the family, Panda! We adopted this little rescue (soon he won’t be so little) just a few weeks ago. We can’t be sure but he seems to be a Husky Australian Shepherd mix.... and those eyes... and the ears!!!"

Not only this, her picture even had a hilarious twist as it had and edited picture of Diana and Priyanka wrote, "BTW @diariesofdiana wasn’t around for our little photoshoot, but we couldn’t leave our #1 girl out...so...we made it work!" Have a look at the photo here:

Meanwhile, Nick while sharing the photo wrote, "Welcome to the family Panda! Panda is a Husky Australian Shepard mix rescue and we’re already in love."

Check out their love for doggos here:

The 38-year-old actress recently opened up on how the couple is coping during the global health crisis COVID-19 in an interview to People magazine. "I'm asthmatic and my husband's type 1 diabetic, so we have to be even more careful. But there have been a lot of Zoom calls and Zoom brunches. We have a really large friends and family group, and I've had a lot of birthdays in my family that have happened recently, so we've done a few socially distanced lunches," she said.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra expressed her support and solidarity for those affected by the Beirut explosion that killed more than 70 people on August 4 and injured thousands. She tweeted, "This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy. #Beirut."

This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy. #Beirut 🙏🏽 https://t.co/xNVA3KLWRC — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2020

Priyanka on the work front will next be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in Netflix film, 'The White Tiger.'

